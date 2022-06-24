"It really is beneath him"- Industry veteran discusses the only way WWE can bring The Rock back

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has discussed potential ways to bring The Rock back to his old stomping grounds.

The WWE Universe has been salivating at the thought of a match between The Great One and Roman Reigns ever since the latter proclaimed himself to be the Head of the Table. While the duo are yet to have any interaction, Roman has called out his cousin on multiple occasions.

Speaking about the Hollywood Star in an interview with Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo stated that money won't play any role in the former's return to WWE programming:

"When it comes to family, I think that's the only way Rock would get involved. It doesn't make any sense for him to get involved otherwise. Like you said, the money means nothing, and it really is beneath him. This is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, this is one of the lowest-rated shows in the world. Think about that. Think of a Brad Pitt or a Tom Cruise appearing on the lowest-rated television show. It doesn't make any sense." (43:45)

Russo added that the only way to bring The Great One back into the fold is through a storyline involving his family members:

"But when you've got Roman Reigns, when you have his daughter, when it's personal, that's the only way you're going to get them back in the fold. Even on a temporary basis, that's the only way you're going to do it." (44:16)

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could happen at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is, without a doubt, the biggest dream match possible in the pro wrestling business today.

Ever since returning as The Tribal Chief, Roman has been on the run of his life, decimating everyone in his path. Roman's ascent to the top began with him highlighting that he is the Head of the Table and is above everyone else in the Anoa'i family.

While The Brahma Bull has never directly responded to Reigns' claims, he believes that the dream match could take place down the line. During a recent interview with Dish Nation, The Rock had the following response to a question about Roman Reigns:

"I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see," he said. (02:39)

With WrestleMania 39 taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year, there couldn't be a bigger stage for the two to determine who is truly the Head of the Table in the family.

