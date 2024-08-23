Infamous chase-away segment with Triple H was not to have a night off, says ex-WWE personality

Triple H has been a part of several iconic moments in WWE's history when The King of Kings was an active competitor. Lilian Garcia recently addressed the infamous chase-away segment with The Game and stated it wasn't done to get a night off.

Almost two decades ago, Triple H and Lilian Garcia were part of an infamous chase-away segment when The Game got pissed at the ring announcer for announcing him as a former WWE World Champion. This led to Hunter chasing Garcia out of the arena ahead of his tag team match.

In an interview on WrestleZone, Garcia addressed the infamous segment with The King of Kings. The former WWE announcer cleared the rumor, which stated she wanted a night off, and the segment was planned to do so. Garcia stated she enjoyed the segment without revealing too much about why it transpired.

"I'm going to tell you this much, but I'm not going to give it away because it has been a really funny one. The thing was, somebody had said that the reason I did that was because I needed to have a night off for some family event; that is the most ridiculous thing. I don't know where anybody got that. No, I was actually backstage for the rest of the show. So, it was definitely not for that," Garcia said. (From 08:50 to 09:30)

Lilian Garcia made an appearance on WWE RAW under Triple H's regime

Lilian Garcia is a decorated ring announcer and spent 15 years in the Stamford-based promotion. The 58-year-old personality has ventured into different roles since leaving the company.

However, the star was recently welcomed to RAW under Triple H's leadership. Lilian Garcia shared a heartfelt moment with current ring announcer Samantha Irvin on Monday Night RAW.

The veteran praised Irvin and introduced Kofi Kingston and Gunther in May 2024 for their King of the Ring qualifier match. The two co-announced the match and praised each other's contributions to the company.

It'll be interesting to see if and when Lilian Garcia will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

