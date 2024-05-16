Samantha Irvin reacts to Lilian Garcia's message to Triple H following emotional WWE return on RAW

WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin recently took to social media to react to Lilian Garcia's message to WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's episode of the red brand, legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. Irvin asked the 57-year-old to help her introduce the King of the Ring Quarterfinal tournament match between Kofi Kingston and Gunther. This was her first appearance since the July 22, 2019, edition of RAW.

Following the show, Lilian Garcia took to Instagram to upload a photo with Triple H and wrote that she wouldn't have made it to this week's Monday night show without The Game.

Now Samantha Irvin has taken to her Instagram stories to react to Garcia's post with WWE's Chief Content Officer. Irvin mentioned that she took the duo's photo.

"I took this picture, just saying, not bragging, just mentioning it," Samantha Irvin wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Samantha Irvin's Instagram story

Lilian Garcia reacted to her WWE RAW appearance

Following the show, Lilian Garcia took to her Instagram stories to react to her RAW appearance. The veteran Ring Announcer thanked Triple H for making it happen.

Garcia also mentioned that it was amazing to introduce a match alongside Samantha Irvin. The 57-year-old also thanked fans for an amazing reception.

"Well, you know what I love about the WWE is that you never know what is going to happen. I just stopped by to say, 'Hi!' to everybody; next thing you know, I was on the show. It was so much fun. Triple H, thank you so much for including me in the show. Doing that with Samantha [Irvin] was so awesome. And all the fans and the reception that I got—you guys are amazing! I miss you!'' she said.

Samantha Irvin is currently doing an amazing job as the RAW ring announcer. Triple H recently praised Irvin's incredible work after WrestleMania XL.