WWE star thanks Triple H after surprise RAW return

A WWE star has sent a thankful message to Triple H after she made a surprise cameo last night on RAW. The show aired live from South Carolina and featured the continuation of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Lilian Garcia attended last night's edition of WWE RAW to visit some old friends but wound up getting to introduce a match. The veteran spent years as the company's full-time ring announcer until 2016.

Garcia took to her Instagram story following RAW to thank Triple H and revealed that she did not intend to be on the show when she came to the arena. You can check out the video on Garcia's Instagram story by clicking here.

"Well, you know what I love about the WWE is that you never know what is going to happen. I just stopped by to say hi to everybody, next thing you know, I was on the show. It was so much fun. Triple H, thank you so much for including me in the show. Doing that with Samantha [Irvin] was so awesome. And all the fans, and the reception that I got, you guys are amazing! I miss you! I'm just so glad that I can pop in every now and then. But yeah, I hope you guys had fun tonight because there is nothing like a live RAW event. Alright, until next time, I love you," she said.

Garcia appeared during last night's show.

Bill Apter believes Triple H made a mistake giving 29-year-old WWE star a loss on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was not a fan of Carmelo Hayes losing to Cody Rhodes on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes was selected in the first round of the WWE Draft on the blue brand and lost to Cody Rhodes last month. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter questioned the booking decision.

Apter stated that he would have rather seen a controversial finish to the match than Hayes picking up a loss to begin his main roster career.

"No, to me, I think Cody is a, he is a student/professional wrestler. He likes the back and forth and for the guy to give him some trouble, and he comes back and holds. I think it made it look competitive, competitive. But I hated to see Carmelo Hayes lose on the first night in there officially... I hated to see him pinned. I would rather have some sort of controversial ending so they could have done it again." [From 37:24 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Alicia Taylor was recently called up from NXT and will now be serving as the ring announcer for WWE SmackDown. Mike Rome has returned to the developmental brand as the ring announcer as a result of the change.

