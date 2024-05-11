Female WWE star sends a four-word message to Corey Graves following SmackDown debut

Corey Graves has received a message on social media from a 43-year-old female WWE star following her first night on SmackDown.

Alicia Taylor made her main roster debut on the May 10 episode of the blue brand as the new ring announcer, switching places with Mike Rome. After this week's NXT, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels bid a heartfelt farewell to her.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H gave a grand welcome to Taylor. Graves also took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave massive props to the 43-year-old ring announcer for crushing it on her first night on the blue brand.

The former 24/7 Champion shared that he might start a band with Alicia Taylor since she is also a drummer in real life. The Saviour of Misbehavior invited fellow commentator Wade Barrett to join as the guitarist.

Alicia Taylor responded to Corey Graves' request with a four-word message stating she is open to starting a music band with the SmackDown commentators. She wrote:

"I’m down! 🤘🏾 Thanks Graves."

Check out the former NXT ring announcer's tweet below:

Alicia Taylor reacts to her WWE debut, mentioning Triple H, Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill

In WWE's Digital Exclusive interview post-SmackDown, Taylor broke the silence on her main roster debut. She noted that parting ways with her colleagues from NXT made her emotional.

The 43-year-old ring announcer claimed she's been close to The Heartbreak Kid and The Game. Alicia Taylor also spoke about Jade Cargill's impressive presence and how she loves watching The Viper inside the ring.

"I'm not gonna lie, they brought a little tear, [and] it was special. NXT is such a special place and like you said Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, I've always been really close to Triple H and both of them you know, Shawn, HBK, he's done a great job of taking over NXT, and helping it grow what it is today and it's just all really special. You know what? Jade Cargill, that was pretty impressive to see in person. I've never worked with her before live. Umm, and you know what, I always love a good Randy Orton match," she said.

Check out the video below:

Fans are excited to see Taylor elevate the SmackDown brand, just like Samantha Irvin does on Monday Night RAW.

