Triple H says he's "thrilled" ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H drafted several developmental superstars from NXT to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2024 in the last week of April. However, he recently promoted another NXT star to Friday Night SmackDown. The new and buzzing name is none other than the developmental brand’s ring announcer, Alicia Taylor.

Triple H posted a tweet on X where he shared a funky image with Alicia Taylor and made the announcement. He also expressed his excitement about being able to work with the cheerful announcer once again.

“If you’re part of the #NXTUniverse, you know what an absolute powerhouse @AliciaTaylorNXT is. She was meant to have a @WWE microphone in her hand, and tonight, she makes her debut as an official member of the #SmackDown team. Thrilled to be working together again, rockstar.”

Interestingly, Alicia Taylor reposted a tweet on May 8 by a media person, Stephanie Hypes, who posted a celebratory tweet, hailing the new era of WWE. She wrote that the primary announcers of both RAW and SmackDown would be black women now, with the red brand’s counterpart being Samantha Irvin.

Triple H is very much credited with the ushering of this new era.

Former teammate of Triple H heartily congratulates Alicia Taylor

The 43-year-old received a warm farewell from the D-Generation X teammate of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, on May 7, 2024. This was the last day for Alicia Taylor on NXT and she received tons of wishes from the team. She also received an NXT championship belt from HBK which was signed by several superstars.

The WWE Hall of Famer also tweeted on X and praised Taylor for being a part of several iconic moments on the NXT soundtrack.

“An irreplaceable part of the soundtrack for countless unforgettable #WWENXT moments, and now she's bringing her unending passion to #SmackDown. @AliciaTaylorNXT, thank you for everything you've brought to the #NXTUniverse... And congratulations on your next step! #WeAreNXT.”

After this major decision by the WWE creative team and The Game, Taylor’s NXT fans would have the pleasure of seeing her perform on WWE SmackDown on Friday nights.

