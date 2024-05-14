Who is Lilian Garcia? All about the iconic WWE ring announcer making a comeback on RAW

Lilian Garcia made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of WWE RAW (May 13). Samantha Irvin handed her the ring announcing duties for a King of the Ring tournament qualifying match between Gunther and Kofi Kingston.

The 57-year-old makes rare appearances for the Stamford-based company but is known as one of the best ring announcers in history. Her career began back in 1999 when she was hired by WWE (then known as WWF) as a ring announcer.

She wasn't just calling superstars' names out; she was also involved in several Attitude Era storylines. Fans witnessed some memorable moments between her and The Rock, and she also regularly sang, including at WrestleMania.

Lilian Garcia was born on August 19, 1966, in the area formerly known as the Panama Canal Zone. She attended the University of South Carolina before getting her big break with WWE.

The New York City resident was tasked with replacing the legendary Howard Finkel. That was a tough task, but she connected with the audience with her passionate voice.

Lilian Garcia was sadly forced to leave WWE in 2016 while her father battled several types of cancer. This meant she was unable to perform her announcing duties on a full-time basis.

She started her own podcast, "Chasing Glory," which involved superstars making guest appearances. These included Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Apollo Crews. That podcast ran for a few months in 2020 but she's now announcing for the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Lilian Garcia loves WWE RAW announcer Samantha Irvin's passion

Lilian Garcia shared a heartwarming moment with current WWE RAW announcer Samantha Irvin on this week's episode. She gave a glowing verdict on the former Voice contestant who has been a massive hit with fans.

This wasn't the first time Garcia had waxed lyrical about her long-term replacement on RAW. She spoke during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing:

"She’s cool. I met her. She’s super sweet, oh my gosh, and she loves her job. That’s what I love. I can tell how passionate she is… Yeah, yeah (she was a fan before she got into the business)." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Fans have taken to Samantha Irvin, especially with her unique way of announcing stars. Her 'Chelsea Greeeeeen!' call has the audience in stitches, while Imperium wouldn't feel right without her passionate announcement.

Several high-profile names are also massive admirers of her ring announcing. Triple H praised he RAW announcer after WrestleMania XL and iconic boxing announcer Michael Buffer has also spoken highly of her talent.

