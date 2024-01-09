Infamous WWE faction namedropped for the first time in several years by Drew McIntyre on RAW

Drew McIntyre namedropped one of the most infamous WWE factions of the 21st century on RAW this week. CM Punk was involved, adding to the intensity of the moment.

This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre took a dig at Punk following his loss to Seth Rollins, stating that he could walk away for nine years and still get a hero's welcome. Punk confronted him, leading to a verbal back-and-forth.

McIntyre told Punk that he was fine now and had obstacles to get out of the way, but several years ago, when he was a youngster, he desperately needed guidance.

He said he couldn't ask Randy Orton, but he could have gotten help from CM Punk, who he called a self-proclaimed locker room leader at the time. He even namedropped the infamous Straight Edge Society after years:

The context was Drew McIntyre hinting that Orton had his issues, while Punk was straight edge, leading a sober lifestyle.

The tensions escalated to McIntyre announcing his entry to the Royal Rumble and vowing to throw Punk out. The latter told him he would throw Drew last to win the Rumble.

What will happen when these two men enter the ring at the Rumble?