Injured 17-time WWE champion comes to Bianca Belair's support on Instagram

Bianca Belair has been receiving a massive wave of support, not only from WWE fans but her colleagues within the Stamford-based company. A major superstar who is currently out of action due to injury came to her support by sharing an Instagram story.

For those unaware, a bit of controversy ensued on X/Twitter recently. WWE Games posted a photo of Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, calling them WWE 2K24's most iconic trio. There was a lot of backlash from a vocal minority of fans, who accused Belair of only getting pushed because of her race rather than her in-ring ability and accomplishments. This was met with instant backlash from several of Belair's colleagues in WWE, including Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and more.

17-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair, who was Bianca Belair's rival prior to her MCL, ACL, and meniscus injury, also voiced her support for The EST of WWE on her Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story below:

Charlotte Flair wrote #WeLoveBianca in support.

What the future has in store for the Queen remains to be seen.

Bianca Belair commented on a possible WrestleMania match with Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair was one of the last women eliminated in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, but her most unforgettable moment during the bout was when she had a face-off with Jade Cargill, who made her in-ring debut for WWE in the same match.

While speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Bianca Belair expressed her excitement at working with Jade Cargill, thus teasing a future WrestleMania match.

"I mean, honestly, of course, you know, you saw the reaction with Jade, right? You know, it's Royal Rumble. We didn't say anything. We didn't do anything. We didn't wrestle. We didn't touch each other. And the crowd was going crazy. I think the Instagram post on WWE had like nine million views within two days. (Did it?) So, I mean, that alone just shows the type of magic that we can create by just standing in the ring. So imagine the magic that we can create, whether, you know, it's a single or a tag, who knows what can happen. And it's magic to be, like, made. I don't know if that's this year's WrestleMania. I don't know if it's next year's WrestleMania," Belair said. [03:03 - 03:45]

It seems to be a matter of "when" and not "if" the two women clash. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill teased being involved in Bayley's program against Damage CTRL on the March 1, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

Do you want to see Belair vs. Cargill at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

