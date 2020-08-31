Injured Drew McIntyre receives a bold message from 'friend' before WWE RAW

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee recently made his debut on WWE RAW and was involved in an altercation with Randy Orton. The two Superstars were then booked to lock horns in a Single's Match at WWE Payback 2020, and this match ended with Keith Lee's shocking victory over 'The Viper'.

Following the match, Keith Lee addressed his huge victory against Randy Orton at Payback and said that it was monumental for him to beat Orton in his first main roster PPV match. Following that, Lee sent a message to his friend Drew McIntyre, asking the WWE Champion to finish up the business when he returns on WWE RAW.

"You say epic, I call this enormous. The magnitude can't exactly be calculated, everyone talks about how Keith Lee's debut didn't go exactly as planned. But today is aptly named Payback and I think I got exactly that not just for me, but for Drew McIntyre."

"And what better place to do this than at a PPV against the 'Legend Killer'. The Viper, The Apex Predator, well he just met the limitless one. Now, Mr. Drew McIntyre, I know you will be just fine but the ball is in your court. It's time for you to handle your business too. Like I did today, feeling very large and in charge."

"He just met the LIMITLESS one."@RealKeithLee is feeling LARGE & IN CHARGE after taking down @RandyOrton at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/vH2y24sQep — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

What's next for Keith Lee, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton on WWE RAW?

On WWE's go-home show before Payback 2020, Randy Orton brutalized Drew McIntyre, and the WWE Champion had to be taken to a nearby medical facility. It was reported that he could be battling against a career-threatening injury and hence, would miss the PPV.

In his absence, Keith Lee challenged Randy Orton for a match at Payback. Both Lee and Orton also engaged in a match on WWE RAW, but it was interrupted by McIntyre before a serious brawl broke out between him and The Viper. Lee was disappointed that he didn't get to finish his match but got his Payback at the PPV.

Now, he is being booked as an ally of Drew McIntyre, but his huge win at the PPV tonight shows that he won't be kept away from the title picture for long. Lee could soon be involved in more compelling feuds on WWE RAW as he would need to gain more momentum before he starts challenging for the gold on the red brand.