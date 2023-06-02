Injured female 26-year-old superstar finally cleared for her first-ever match in WWE after appearing on TV for almost a year

It might finally be time for an injured WWE Superstar to wrestle again in the promotion.

Maxxine Dupri signed with the company in 2021 and was soon appearing on NXT. There, she was known as Sofia Cromwell for a while before being given her current name and brought to the main roster as the manager of the Maximum Male Models.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, she talked about how she was finally cleared to wrestle after suffering a fractured fibula in 2022. She said that she was healthy and was already training in the ring.

“I am. I am cleared, I’m training in the ring. Everything’s good. We’re healthy,” Dupri said. (h/t Yahoo)

She was also asked whether she would wrestle in WWE and admitted that she was happy with her character and storyline and would like to wrestle.

“I’m trying to live in the moment,” Dupri said. “I’m so happy and so content with my character and storyline. I’m having so much fun. I obviously would love to get a little physicality going, but I also want to just really take in every single moment. I’m never going to get this time back, so I’m just enjoying it, and when that time comes, I will be so excited.”

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Maxxine Dupri backstage at Raw 📸 Maxxine Dupri backstage at Raw 📸 https://t.co/Fl2FO2EiZS

WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton wants Maxxine Dupri to manage her

In a recent interview, Tiffany Stratton spoke about teaming up with Maxxine Dupri, saying she would like to be managed by her at some point.

"Of course! I would love for Maxxine to take me to the tippy top. I feel like we would blend so well together. We could possibly tag in the future. I love her. She's awesome."

For the moment, it remains to be seen how WWE will use Maxxine in the coming months.

Do you think Maxxine should enter the ring, or is she better as a manager? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes