Female WWE star wants Maxxine Dupri to manage her

Maximum Male Models' manager Maxxine Dupri recently said she would like to support up-and-coming female WWE Superstars, including NXT's Tiffany Stratton. In a new interview, Stratton gave her response when asked about the possibility of receiving a manager.

Dupri currently represents Ma.çé and Mån.sôör on WWE RAW. She has also aligned with Alpha Academy member Otis in recent months, nicknaming him Otìsè. Stratton, meanwhile, is widely viewed as one of WWE's next top stars in NXT.

Speaking on NotSam Wrestling, Stratton made it clear she would have no issues if WWE paired her up with Dupri:

"Of course! I would love for Maxxine to take me to the tippy top. I feel like we would blend so well together. We could possibly tag in the future. I love her. She's awesome." [10:37 – 10:50]

Stratton, a former gymnast, made her WWE debut on November 16, 2021. The 24-year-old defeated Gigi Dolin on the May 9 episode of NXT to advance in the NXT Women's Championship tournament. She will face Roxanne Perez on May 23 in the semi-finals.

What did Maxxine Dupri say about Tiffany Stratton?

Although she has only represented men since debuting on WWE's main roster in 2022, Maxxine Dupri is keen to manage women one day.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, the 25-year-old confirmed she has goals in the company beyond managing Maximum Male Models:

"Oh, listen, I am ready to support the females!" Dupri said. "I feel like we have so many female superstars that, with my guidance, we can just take to the top. There are so many throughout NXT, but also throughout SmackDown and RAW. I mean, I'm just gonna say, Tiffany Stratton looked so good in her gold gear on Tuesday. I think that gold gear would look really good with a belt around her, and I think that, with my guidance, we might get there."

Although she has only appeared in WWE as a manager so far, Dupri added that she is ready to wrestle when needed.

