Popular on-screen character is ready to make in-ring debut for WWE

WWE shifted its focus to tag teams and stables under the new regime created by Triple H after Vince McMahon's departure. Several superstars are flourishing in their run as part of teams or groups. Recently, Maxxine Dupri of the Maximum Male Models revealed that she is ready to make her in-ring debut.

Last year, WWE introduced LA Knight as Max Dupri, who ended up creating the Maximum Male Models on the blue brand alongside Ma.çé and Mån.sôör. He later left the group, and Maxxine Dupri took charge of the stable. Earlier this year, the group was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

The stable is currently in a storyline with Alpha Academy as they plan to separate Otis and Chad Gable. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Dupri was asked when she would make her in-ring debut. Maxxine said she is ready and trained to enter the ring if and when she wishes to:

"I knew that was coming. Let's just say that I'm prepared, and I will dominate if I have to. Like, I'm not gonna get my fingernails dirty on someone who's not worth it. So, when it's time, that's gonna happen... I'm prepared, that's what I'm gonna say. You've got to just stay tuned in. Just know that if someone crosses me incorrectly, I'm prepared." (From 19:35 to 20:10)

Maxxine Dupri has been a part of the company for over a year but she has not competed inside the squared circle. It is possible that she could wrestle for the company soon.

WWE is reportedly high on the Maximum Male Models

In 2021, Mansoor and Mace had their last run on the main roster with their previous characters. After a long break, the two returned to the blue brand under Max Dupri and formed Maximum Male Models.

According to a new report by WRKD Wrestling, the duo has received praise for the work they've put into their respective characters after joining the Maximum Male Models, who are currently assigned to the red brand:

"While they haven’t wrestled on TV in months, the Maximum Male Models (@MACEtheWRESTLER/@suavemansoor) have gotten a positive response backstage during house events, with those behind the scenes hoping that the team’s character work picks up steam with the live crowds."

It will be interesting to see if the duo gets a massive push on WWE RAW in the near future.

