Kurt Angle has been a part of WWE long enough to know when a wrestler is used properly by the company and when they are not. According to Angle, WWE never pushed Robert Roode properly, as a result of which he has not had a chance to shine on the main roster.

Currently, Roode is out of action after having suffered an injury and needing to undergo surgical procedures to fix the issues. The former NXT Champion underwent another round of surgery early in May this year and has been absent from the company since June 2022.

Speaking on his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed Robert Roode's run in WWE. He pointed out how the star had been used well when he was in NXT, but when it came to his run on the main roster, he had failed repeatedly.

This was because WWE did not push him properly on the main roster, and given he is in his mid-40s at this time, it's unclear if he will ever get a chance to showcase his skills.

"They haven't given him a chance yet. He was good in NXT. He was being pushed and utilized properly, not in WWE. Unfortunately for Bobby, I don't know if they're ever going to do it. That's what really sucks. Bobby's at the age now, I think he's like, what, mid-40s, yeah. I don't know if he can wrestle much longer, but I hope they do give him the push he deserves." (h/t Fightful)

Kurt Angle felt that WWE dropped the ball on another star who is now in AEW

Angle also previously mentioned that he felt that WWE never used Samoa Joe to his full potential, and if they had, then he would be the WWE Champion at the very least.

"I don't know if it had to do with his look, but Samoa Joe was so talented. He deserved to be a WWE Champion, he really did. Probably and that's not me blowing smoke, that's me being honest."

Joe is now in AEW instead, where he is doing rather well.

