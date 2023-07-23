Injured former Champion likes beatdown suffered by Rhea Ripley; after she went too far on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has pushed the buttons of too many superstars recently, and it appears that it's coming back to haunt her. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez has now liked a post featuring a beatdown of Ripley on WWE RAW this week.

Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were set to defend their title against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville later in the night on RAW when they ran into Rhea Ripley backstage. During the confrontation, Morgan was thrown around, and The Eradicator assaulted Rodriguez, injuring her.

Despite the injury, the duo decided to compete but, unfortunately, were left devastated when they lost the match and their titles. With Rodriguez not really at 100%, they were unable to defend their belts. Later in the night, when Ripley was at ringside, a furious Liv Morgan attacked her, beating her down.

Since then, Raquel Rodriguez has liked the post as well, showing that she approved of her partner's actions. Although some fans felt that Morgan would blame Rodriguez for their loss, it appears that the two former champions are on the same page at this time.

When she finally returns, Rhea Ripley might need to keep a watch over her shoulder because she's a target.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have lost their WWE titles twice due to an injury now; last time, it was not Rhea Ripley

The two stars are rightfully frustrated at losing their titles, and this is not even the first time that they have.

The last time, it was Liv Morgan who got injured during a match that led to the two stars losing their championships. They didn't compete at the time and had to forfeit the titles. That time, it didn't have anything to do with Ripley.

This time, they insisted on competing, and thus Rodriguez went into the match despite being at less than 100%.

It remains to be seen what's next for them.

