Injured former WWE champion who had to give up her title answers question about recovery

WWE has gone through an unfortunate spate of injuries over the last year. Several stars were ruled out of action, and some will remain in that way for quite some time to come. However, there's a positive update for once about a former champion, who had to give up her title due to injury. Sonya Deville answered a fan's question about her injury during a Twitter Q and A.

The star was ruled out of action, and had to give up her first-ever WWE title due to a torn ACL. She tore her ACL during a tag match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. While Green has managed to hold on to her title, thanks to the unlikely pairing with Piper Niven, Deville was not as lucky.

The recovery period for such an injury is usually 6-9 months, meaning that it's very likely that she would have to stay out of action for a long time.

During a recent Q and A on Twitter, Deville answered a question about her injury and how she's doing today. She said that she was doing much better, and the recovery process was getting better every day. While she admitted that it was a slow process that she was not used to, she also embraced it.

"Great better everyday, it’s a slow process I’m not used to but I’m embracing it knowing the harder I work now the more it’ll hopefully pay off down the line 🙏"

WWE fans will still have to wait a few more months to see her back, but for once, it appeared to be a positive update.