Injured star set to have a major segment at WWE Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE Money in the Bank is just a few moments away and the show is hotly anticipated by fans. The interest in the event could be boosted further with recent reports that injured star Grayson Waller will have a major segment at the O2 Arena in London.

As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, the 2022 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner was drafted to SmackDown. He made his debut on the blue brand on May 19, 2023, when he interviewed AJ Styles.

Despite the draft, he is yet to make his in-ring debut on the Friday night show. This is due to a broken leg injury he suffered recently. Despite his injury, it was reported by WRKD Wrestling that he is set for a major segment at WWE Money in the Bank.

Grayson Waller's last match came against Carmelo Hayes in a clash for the NXT Championship. The bout took place in April at the Spring Breakin' episode of the Wednesday night show.

Money in the Bank will feature a number of big clashes, including the men's and women's ladder matches. The most anticipated match will undoubtedly be the Bloodline Civil War pitting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos. Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio will square off in another marquee clash.

