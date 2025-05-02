Injured superstar breaks silence after huge WWE announcement

An injured WWE Superstar has broken his silence to share an interesting message after the Stamford-based company made a massive announcement earlier today. The wrestling promotion revealed that the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will move out of Saudi Arabia for the first time.

WWE announced that this year's edition of the PLE will take place in Perth, Australia, on October 11. The city will also host the October 10 and 13 editions of SmackDown and RAW, respectively. The Land Down Under's very own Bronson Reed posted a message on social media after the massive announcement.

The 36-year-old took to his X/Twitter account to reshare WWE Australia's tweet about the PLE and asked if he would finally wrestle in his home country. Bronson Reed did not travel to Australia last year for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to be with his pregnant wife for the birth of their child instead.

"Will the WAVE GOD finally make it home?" he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Bronson Reed has been away from wrestling since the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The Aussie seemingly smashed his talus bone in half while attempting a Tsunami Splash onto Roman Reigns from the top of the WarGames cage. He had to undergo surgery and has yet to make his return.

Bronson Reed says popular WWE Superstar must face him before retiring

The 17-time World Champion John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025. The Cenation Leader kick-started his Farewell Tour at the beginning of the year, with fans speculating about the possible opponents he could wrestle one last time.

Like several other stars, Bronson Reed challenged John Cena for a match via a social media update. The former NXT North American Champion noted that the veteran must wrestle him if he considers calling himself the greatest of all time.

While Bronson Reed is out injured, John Cena is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. It will be interesting to see if Cena and Reed cross paths in the future.

