Injured WWE superstar set to return after more than two months and target the Undisputed Tag Team Championships 

The Usos made WWE history when they beat The New Day, but another pair of former champions are preparing for a sneaky return. Injured star Montez Ford recently stated that he has fully recovered from his injury and has discussed plans for his return.

The Street Profits member last competed in a tag team match alongside Angelo Dawkins at a WWE Live event in September. Soon after, he was sidelined due to a calf injury.

Ford recently appeared on the Today Show with his wife and RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. He confirmed that he has fully recovered from his injury and is looking forward to picking the right moment to return:

"100% now (recovered from a calf injury). I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure that when I arrive, the mission is still, with my right-hand man Angelo Dawkins, to go for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships." (1:10 -- 1:24)

(& Belair also shares that she makes her own in-ring gear!) WWE superstars and power couple @BiancaBelairWWE and @MontezFordWWE talk about their big event “Survivor Series WarGames” and exclusively announce their new reality series which will air on Hulu.(& Belair also shares that she makes her own in-ring gear!) WWE superstars and power couple @BiancaBelairWWE and @MontezFordWWE talk about their big event “Survivor Series WarGames” and exclusively announce their new reality series which will air on Hulu. (& Belair also shares that she makes her own in-ring gear!) https://t.co/AyYfWFRtT0

He added that the Street Profits still have their sights set on the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. They have unsuccessfully challenged The Usos in the past but hope to be the ones to end Jimmy and Jey's historic title reign.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford also announced a reality show featuring the couple that will stream on Hulu.

The Usos made WWE history as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Earlier this month, The Usos became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. The record was previously held by The New Day, the very team they beat to achieve the feat.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods gave it their all inside the ring against their long-term rivals, but to no avail. Jimmy and Jey Uso prevailed on SmackDown after an epic battle to overcome the previous record and make history in the process.

The Bloodline members are now aiming to become the first tag team in the company's history to hold the Tag Team Championships for a full calendar year. It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits can earn another title shot against The Usos and derail the champions' history-making ambitions.

