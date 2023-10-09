Injured superstar shares three-word message following WWE Fastlane

An injured WWE Superstar has shared a three-word message following Fastlane last night in Indianapolis.

IYO SKY defended the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match last night at Fastlane. Before the bout, The Genius of the Sky informed her fellow Damage CTRL stablemates that she wanted to compete in the match alone.

However, Bayley made her way to the ringside area during the match, and The Role Model got involved in the action. Charlotte Flair had Asuka trapped in Figure Four and bridged into Figure Eight in the middle of the ring. The Empress of Tomorrow tapped out, but Bayley had the referee distracted. IYO SKY connected with a Moonsault on Flair and then pinned The Queen to retain the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane.

Dakota Kai took to Instagram following Fastlane to share several photographs from last night's premium live event. Kai suffered a torn ACL on the May 12 edition of SmackDown but was present at SummerSlam in August to witness IYO SKY capture the title. Dakota was also at Fastlane last night and shared a three-word message about her experience.

"What a night," she wrote.

Dakota Kai admits she has a long way to go in her recovery following WWE SummerSlam

Dakota Kai disclosed in August that she still has a way to go before being medically cleared to return.

Speaking at the press conference following WWE SummerSlam, Dakota Kai admitted that she will not be cleared to return for some time but wanted to be in Detroit for the Biggest Party of the Summer to watch her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate become a champion.

"I came because this is such a great moment for her and us as a group. I'm still ways away from being in-ring cleared, but I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL. But yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy. But we're getting there," he said.

There appeared to be tension within Damage CTRL after IYO SKY captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1. However, Bayley came up clutch last night at Fastlane to ensure that SKY's title reign will continue and everyone in the group is seemingly back on the same page. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Dakota Kai when she returns to action down the line.

Have you enjoyed IYO SKY's reign as WWE Women's Champion so far? Which superstar would you like to see challenge for the title next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.