Injured WWE star to miss rest of 2025

A current WWE Superstar has made it known she will be out of action for the next eight months or so. Zoey Stark got injured during a match on an episode of RAW back in May.

On the May 19, 2025, episode of RAW, Zoey Stark took on Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat match. During the bout, Stark attempted a Missile Dropkick off the top rope, which turned out to be a big mistake. The female star landed awkwardly on her right knee and was removed from the match as a result.

Zoey Stark has been out of action since the unfortunate incident. She recently responded to WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg's tweet about wanting to see a match between her and Asuka. In her response to Road Dogg, the 31-year-old revealed she will be out of action for the next eight months.

"Hell yea, let's do it!! Let's say in about 8 months? 😜."

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark's update following her injury

Last month, Stark responded to an AI video in which she was seen announcing her retirement after her injury. Here's what she said:

"That's pretty funny actually. This AI video, whoever made it, great job. You did a fantastic job because a lot of people fell for it, including my own family. It's not true, I'm not retiring. Not any time soon. In fact, I'm here at the UFC Performance Institute to do rehab on my knee, and working my a** off three to four times a day of physical therapy," said Stark.

Stark has been with WWE for about four years now. Many fans believe she has it in her to make it big on the main roster under the Triple H regime and want The Game to give her a big push. As for Asuka vs. Zoey, fans will have to wait at least eight months for Zoey to fully recover from her injury and return to the ring.

