Injured WWE star provides health update after nearly 9 months away from in-ring competition

An injured WWE Superstar recently provided a health update after being away from in-ring competition for almost nine months. The name in question is Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai.

Kai last wrestled in WWE on the May 12, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she teamed up with Bayley to lock horns with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Dakota and Liv both got injured during the match. The Damage CTRL member suffered a torn ACL, and Morgan injured her shoulder.

Dakota Kai returned to television at SummerSlam 2023 to celebrate her teammate IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship victory. Since then Kai has been regularly appearing on TV but has not returned to in-ring competition yet.

During this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the Damage CTRL member was seen for the first time without her knee brace, which caught fans' attention, and they started asking her if she was fit to wrestle.

CrispyWrestling's Twitter handle recently posted a clip from Dakota Kai's livestream, where she talked about her appearance on the latest episode of the red brand.

Kai said that she genuinely forgot her knee brace, and people shouldn't read into it too much because she will need to wear it whenever she makes her in-ring return.

"Also, I actually forgot my brace, that's why I didn't have it on, on Monday. That doesn't mean anything cause you've probably seen someone like Zoey, she still wears her brace. I will have to be wearing it when I wrestle but I forgot it [laughs]. Don't read into it you guys, I literally just forgot it," Kai said.

Dakota Kai expressed her desire to return to in-ring competition in WWE

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Dakota Kai said that she was excited to get back in the ring and was so happy after watching Bayley win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

Kai also added that she was close to getting back inside the squared circle and is aiming high for the future.

"I’m just excited to get back in the ring. I loved watching the Rumble yesterday and obviously, Bayley winning was so [good] that I can’t even explain the emotions I get, I was so overwhelmed with happiness. I just want to get back in the ring. Watching them all have fun. We’re so close, I just want to get back in the mix of things like physically as a wrestler and aim high," she said.

Many fans eagerly await Dakota Kai's in-ring return in the Stamford-based promotion. What WWE has planned for the star's future remains to be seen.

