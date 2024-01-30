Former WWE champion close to making in-ring return after over eight months

A former WWE champion who hasn't had a match in more than eight months believes she is very close to making an in-ring return.

Dakota Kai has been out of in-ring action following a devastating knee injury. She tore her ACL on the May 12, 2023, edition of SmackDown during a tag team match. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was teaming up with her stablemate Bayley in the said bout against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Despite not being able to compete, the 35-year-old superstar has been an integral part of SmackDown, appearing on television alongside other members of Damage CTRL every week. Recovery from such an injury ideally takes about eight to nine months. So Dakota Kai is expected to make her in-ring return soon.

Dakota Kai recently attended the red carpet event of Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Kai stated she was excited to make her in-ring return. One-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions further revealed that she is very close to getting back into the squared circle:

“I’m just excited to get back in the ring. I loved watching the Rumble yesterday and obviously, Bayley winning was so [good] that I can’t even explain the emotions I get, I was so overwhelmed with happiness. I just want to get back in the ring. Watching them all have fun. We’re so close, I just want to get back in the mix of things like physically as a wrestler and aim high," she said. [From 3:30 to 3:55]

You can watch the entire video below:

Damage CTRL member sends warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

Leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, created history this past Saturday as she set the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Role Model lasted a shade over 63 minutes before securing the win.

The 34-year-old recently took to X to send a warning message to World Champion Rhea Ripley, claiming she is to beat The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 40:

"I beat @RheaRipley_WWE’s record, now I’m ready to beat her at #WrestleManiaXL," wrote Bayley.

Expand Tweet

Bayley fulfilled her claim of winning the Rumble. She had further claimed to beat Ripley for the Women's World Championship. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion on the Road To WrestleMania.

Will Bayley score a win at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here