WWE Superstars can get injured at any point in their careers, and the road to recovery is sometimes harder than winning a title in the promotion. Recently, former NXT Tag Team Champion Ridge Holland provided an update post-surgery.A while back, Ridge Holland was forced to stop a match, as his foot got injured. Upon further evaluation, Holland was scheduled for surgery and was taken off the road for a while. Today, the 37-year-old WWE star provided an update following the surgery.In a video on X, Ridge Holland talked about his surgery and stated he feels much better and aims to return to the ring in the best shape of his life. Moreover, he charted what's next in his recovery journey and believes he will regain momentum once he returns to in-ring competition.&quot;Again, we heal, we recover, and we march forward. I'm looking forward to coming back and getting in the best shape of my life,&quot; Holland said.Ridge Holland won a title on WWE NXTRidge Holland's first run on the developmental brand didn't land him any success, as he was Pete Dunne's right-hand man. He later moved to Friday Night SmackDown and spent all his time on WWE's main roster under Sheamus' leadership in The Brawling Brutes for years to come before he returned to NXT.After the 37-year-old star returned to the developmental brand, he was in contention for the NXT and NXT North American Championships. Sadly, he failed to capture either and shifted his focus to a storyline with Chase U. Later, he and Andre Chase won the NXT Tag Team Championship.After they lost the title, Holland turned on his partner and eventually became the one to end Chase U. Lately, he was seen in TNA Wrestling and Evolve under his new 'Steam Pig' gimmick across both promotions before he got injured. It'll be interesting to see when he returns to the promotion as a full-time performer.If you use quotes from the article, please credit Ridge Holland's X account and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.