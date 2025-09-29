Former WWE champion to undergo surgery after suffering serious injury

A former WWE champion has disclosed more details about an injury he sustained during a recent match. The star revealed that he will undergo surgery later this week.

Ad

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland suffered a legitimate injury to his foot while competing inside the TNA ring. After losing to Mike Santana at Victory Road, the former NXT Tag Team Champion was in action against Moose during a TV taping. Unfortunately, the bout had to be stopped, and Holland had to be taken to the back, as he could not put any weight on his left leg.

The 37-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that he suffered a Lisfranc injury. Holland added that he would go under the knife on Friday. The English star noted that he would be back in action soon.

Ad

Trending

"Lisfranc Injury…Surgery Friday. See ya in abit," he wrote.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

“ The Steam Pig” Ridge Holland @RidgeWWE Lisfranc Injury…Surgery Friday. See ya in abit

Ad

Wrestling veteran claims he would be a manager to Ridge Holland in case of WWE return

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff named Ridge Holland as the star he would manage in case of a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The 70-year-old noted that he has had some conversations with Ridge Holland since his onscreen conversation with the latter on NXT in December 2024. He opined that Holland would be great to work with given his eagerness to learn and drive to succeed.

Ad

"I've had a few conversations with Ridge since that time. We've become, I don't wanna say friends, we're friendly. We haven't been out to have a beer or anything like that, but we started communicating. That's an example of somebody that would be fun to work with because they're so wide open and so eager to learn and driven to succeed. That's fun. I'd throw my hat into the ring for Ridge just because I've had a chance to get to know him a little bit," he said.

Ridge Holland will be out of action for some time due to his injury. It remains to be seen when he will be back in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!