A serious injury has forced a match to be stopped, and the doctors had to help a WWE star to the back. The injury has now been reported to be legitimate.Ridge Holland wrestled at Victory Road, where he was fine. The show took place the previous night, and although he lost to Mike Santana, he did not suffer an injury. However, the next night, during the TNA TV taping in Edmonton, he wrestled Moose, but the match had to be stopped all of a sudden. Holland was clearly hurt during the match, but it was not certain what had happened. It then became clear that the WWE star had injured his ankle. He was not able to put any weight on his left leg, and the doctors helped him to the back. Now, Bryan Alvarez has reported further on it and provided the breaking news that the injury is legitimate and serious. That was the reason the match had to be stopped and that he had to be taken to the back. More updates on the situation are awaited, but at this point, the star is set to undergo evaluation this week, where the nature of the injury will become clearer.&quot;Ridge Holland injury is legit, they believe it is his foot but won’t know more until he’s evaluated this week. All the best to him.&quot;WWE has seen its share of injuries recentlyRidge Holland is not the only WWE star to suffer an injury recently. During Jade Cargill's main event match against Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, she was thrown toward the steel steps in the corner.Unfortunately, The Storm was not able to bring up her hands in time to protect her head, and she was left bleeding badly. Pictures later provided by the star showed a deep gash in her eyebrow area.The match afterward also saw a botched ending, with her injury possibly leading to further confusion heading into whatever's next.