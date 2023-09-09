Injured WWE star reacts to getting title stolen from her during SmackDown

Injuries are a part and parcel of becoming a WWE star. One star who is currently out of action is SmackDown star Dakota Kai. However, being on the sidelines has not stopped Kai from rooting for her friends in Damage CTRL, and she has now reacted to Asuka trying to steal the WWE Women's Championship from her on the blue brand.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown opened up with a big tag team match between Damage CTRL (Bayley and IYO SKY) and the team of Charlotte Flair & Shotzi. During the bout, Asuka appeared to steal the WWE Women's Championship from the injured Dakota Kai, who was standing at ringside, to turn the match on its head.

Her actions allowed Charlotte Flair to get back in control and take down both Bayley the the WWE Women's Champion before Shotzi tagged in to pick up the win for her team.

The angle led to a post-match staredown between IYO SKY and the returning Asuka on SmackDown. The heel taunted The Genius of the Sky with her own WWE Women's Championship. It became the bigger story of the segment.

Following the show, Kai took to Twitter to post a photo of The Empress stealing the title from her. The image was accompanied by an unamused face emoji.

Asuka will finally get a rematch for the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. The three put on a good match before The EST won the title from The Empress of Tomorrow.

Following her win, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to allow Belair the shortest title run of her career. While SKY won the title, The Empress never received a contractually obligated rematch.

The creative team is going down that path after more than a month as SKY challenged Asuka to a match for the title on SmackDown. The match was later confirmed on this week's show.

It was announced that in two weeks, SKY would put her title on the line against her fellow Japanese star on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which one of the two technical masters walks out with the title after the show.

