Injured WWE star shares a health update after first appearance in 3 months

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently shed light on her injury status. The name in question is Dakota Kai.

The Damage CTRL member has been out of in-ring action since the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown due to an injury. Kai and Bayley faced Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the show. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old tore her ACL during the bout and has since been away from in-ring action.

At SummerSlam 2023, Kai's stablemate, IYO SKY, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair to become the WWE Women's Champion. Despite being injured, the 35-year-old star flew to Detroit to support SKY, making her first appearance on WWE TV in three months. After the show, the former Women's Tag Team Champion appeared alongside her teammates on SmackDown.

During a recent Twitch stream, the injured WWE Superstar explained that she had not been cleared for in-ring competition. Kai is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least six months.

"There's a misconception with me being on SmackDown. I'm not healed. You'll probably notice that I'm not really involved with anything that requires 'activity.' Let's put it that way. I still have just under six months to go before I'm actually cleared."

Former WWE Superstars reveal what mean prank they played on Dakota Kai

Former stars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics recently spoke about a hilarious prank they played on the Damage CTRL member.

During a past episode of the Off Her Chops podcast, Kay and Royce shared how they persuaded Dakota Kai to sing the national anthem during their time in NXT.

"Dakota was standing there very politely, so at the end of it, we walked up to her and said, 'Babe, I know that you're brand new, but you have got to learn the national anthem and sing it out loud. We just think you're brand new and so sweet, so we don't want you to get any heat'. Literally the next night at the next house show, she had her hand on her chest singing every lyric," Royce said.

It remains to be seen when Kai will return to active competition after eventually recovering from her injury.

