Injured WWE Superstar pops up after nearly four months away

A former WWE champion has been missing since November, but eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that his presence isn't completely gone from the promotion. This information came out before WWE SmackDown tonight.

At WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames event in November last year, The Bloodline joined up with Bronson Reed to face an All-Star squad of CM Punk, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Roman Reigns. During the bout, Jimmy Uso, Bronson Reed, and Tonga Loa suffered unfortunate injuries that took them off the road for an undisclosed amount of time.

Those who watch SmackDown and RAW on Netflix are usually treated to a countdown timer starting 30 minutes out from air-time. Before WWE SmackDown this week, Tonga Loa was spotted on the preview, alongside Tama Tonga, just after Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

With WrestleMania right around the corner, this could be a hint that he's close to a return. If not in-ring, it would be great to see him back in the fold with this stable.

Another noticeable change this week was the erasure of Elektra Lopez from the SmackDown preview. While the rest of Legado Del Fantasma appeared as usual, the recently released Lopez was removed.

What injury did Tonga Loa suffer at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Solo Sikoa led his band of violent family members, as well as the hired gun Bronson Reed, into war against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk. By the end of the match, Jimmy Uso, Reed, and Loa were all injured.

Luckily for Jimmy Uso, his broken toe didn't keep him off of television too long. The other two were not so fortunate. Bronson Reed broke his foot when he dove off the top of the cage for a Tsunami through a table. At some point in the bout, Tonga Loa suffered a torn bicep. Both Reed and Loa required surgery.

Depending on the severity, Tonga Loa could take between three and six months to fully recover. That puts the former WWE Tag Team Champion in an interesting return window. It's possible he could return before WrestleMania, though that is just pure speculation.

An earlier timetable for his return was reported by The Wrestling Observer, believing he could be back within two months of the surgery. While we've passed that mark, we're hoping he's back soon.

