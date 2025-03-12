5 WWE stars who are currently out injured in real life

The most recurring debate between individuals who are WWE fans and those who aren't is whether the show, matches, and winners are scripted or not. Well, that cannot be farther from the truth.

As a pro wrestling fan, one knows that the WWE Superstars are performers who are following a script. However, the action in the ring is real. Every time a superstar is smashed on the mat, it takes a toll on their body. Due to this reason, pro wrestlers often get injured and have to undergo surgeries and rest before being medically cleared to return to the ring.

Here are some of the WWE Superstars who are currently out due to injuries:

#5. Tonga Loa

Tonga Loa joined the new Bloodline on May 4, 2024, when he arrived at Backlash: France to help Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. He helped the new Bloodline members secure a victory over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Tag Team Street Fight Match.

Loa suffered a torn bicep during the Men's WarGames Match against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He underwent surgery and is currently out indefinitely.

#4. Bronson Reed suffered an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

The Aus-zilla aligned with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He was the final member to be added to Team Solo for the Men's WarGames Match against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk.

During the match, Reed suffered an ankle injury. He, too, had to undergo surgery and is currently out of action. While a timeline for his return is unknown, the Australian native was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, mostly to get the latest updates on his recovery.

#3. JD McDonagh had to be rushed to the hospital from WWE RAW

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio were engaged in a brutal tag team match against The War Raiders on the January 27, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. During the match, McDonagh attempted a Springboard Moonsault from the apron, but it proved to be devastating for him.

The Judgment Day member's neck and head suffered a whiplash, and his body bounced off the commentary table. McDonagh was rushed to a hospital after the match. He later provided an update on social media, revealing that he suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs and will be out for a couple of months.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is an exciting talent, and fans enjoy watching The Mad Dragon perform. Unfortunately, the former NXT Champion suffered a torn ACL during his match against Gunther at a live event in September 2024.

It takes almost six to nine months for a torn ACL to heal, and so far, it's been almost six months since Dragunov appeared on live programming. It seems he will be out of action for a few more months.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow was pulled out of the Queen of the Ring Tournament last summer due to a knee injury she suffered earlier that year. Her last in-ring appearance came at Backlash: France. The Damage CTRL member later provided an update, revealing that she needed to undergo surgery, highlighting the severity of the situation.

So far, her timeline for an in-ring WWE return is unknown, but fans are hoping it is sooner rather than later, given her charismatic on-screen persona!

