Injured WWE Superstar posts heartwarming picture from behind the scenes at SummerSlam

Injured WWE Superstar Dakota Kai recently shared a heartwarming picture after making her surprise return at SummerSlam.

The penultimate match of the night featured Asuka, Charlotte, and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. The EST secured a hard-fought win after injuring her knee during the match.

Moments later, Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY made her way to the ring alongside Bayley and was successfully able to cash in her contract and win the women's championship. The duo of SKY and Bayley celebrated the win when they were surprisingly joined by the third Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai who has been sidelined with injury.

The trio made their debut as a group at SummerSlam last year and were able to share this special occasion this time. Dakota Kai recently shared a heartwarming picture of the trio.

Check the tweet:

Dakota Kai has been out with an ACL injury since May this year. During the press conference post SummerSlam, Dakota was asked regarding her injury update. She shared that it would still take some time for an in-ring return but assured fans that 2024 will be crazy.

STARDOM congratulated WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY after the title win

Wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom, often called Stardom, congratulated WWE Superstar IYO SKY after her win at SummerSlam.

SKY made a name for herself at Stardom as Io Shirai. She is a former six-time Artist of Stardom Champion. She is also the second longest-reigning World of Stardom Champion.

Stardom took to their Twitter account to congratulate SKY. Check the tweet:

She made her main roster debut (as IYO SKY) at SummerSlam last year as part of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai. This year, she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the women's champion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Genius of the Sky.

Would you like to see a Damage CTRL in-ring reunion in the near future? Let us know in the comments.

