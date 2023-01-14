Injured WWE Superstar reacts to making history on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has been a land of opportunity for up-and-coming stars over the past few years. We've witnessed several notable superstars receive their big breaks on the blue brand. Injured WWE Superstar Aliyah recently reacted to her history-making fastest win in the company on the blue brand in 2022.

Aliyah spent years working on the black and gold brand before getting her major break on the main roster. During her time on NXT, she often associated herself with different partners under Robert Stone's mentorship. In 2021, she was drafted to WWE SmackDown.

After spending a few months on the blue brand, she made history on an episode of WWE SmackDown when she pinned Natalya in 3.17 seconds and broke the record for the fastest-ever win in the company. Today, she reacted to making the record and hinted at her return to the ring. Check it out:

"Happy Aliyah 3:17 day 👏👏 I miss y’all so much 😘 Can’t wait to see you all again 💗💗"

It will be interesting to see what Aliyah does next after she makes her eagerly anticipated return to the company.

Aliyah alongside WWE SmackDown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

After making her main roster debut on WWE SmackDown, Aliyah spent an ample amount of time on the blue brand, scoring a handful of victories over superstars and former champions before appearing on RAW.

Last year, WWE held a tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships. She teamed up with fellow NXT alumni Raquel Rodriguez to represent the blue brand.

In the finals of the tournament, she pinned Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL to win her first title in the company and on the main roster. Unfortunately, their run as a team and champions was short-lived.

The two dropped the belts to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in less than two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Aliyah returns to RAW or SmackDown after she is cleared to wrestle.

