Injured WWE superstar set to make an appearance in The Rock's 'Young Rock'

The Rock's show Young Rock will introduce former Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the season premiere of season three.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch was dominating the women's division on the red brand. She defeated the likes of Liv Morgan, Duodrop, and Lita before dropping the title at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair. After failing to win the title at SummerSlam 2022, she came face-to-face with Damage CTRL.

During her match with Belair, she was injured, which will keep her out of action for the remainder of the year. After SummerSlam, she was attacked by members of Damage CTRL and was written off television while the EST of WWE continued to feud with the group.

Becky Lynch is set to appear on the television show Young Rock, which was produced by The Rock. It showcases Dwayne Johnson's journey to becoming a professional wrestler. She will be playing rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere of season three.

Apart from appearing on the first episode of the season, Becky Lynch's character is listed as a possible reaccuring character, indicating that Lynch might return in future episodes. It will be interesting to see how The Man's character will make an impact in the series.

Becky Lynch and The Rock once attacked Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

In 2019, Becky Lynch was at the top of the world when she became the first Superstar to beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. She subsequently won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. A month later, she lost the SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair.

The same year, WWE SmackDown moved from USA Network to Fox. During its premiere on Fox, several major Superstars were present, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Cain Velasquez. Among these stars, The Rock also made his presence felt.

When Becky Lynch opened the show, she was quickly interrupted by King Corbin. After Corbin made his case, Johnson appeared and cut a promo on Corbin. Lynch also had a few words for Corbin before she kicked him and The Rock hit his signature move to end the segment.

The two stood over Corbin with their hands raised to being SmackDown. It would be interesting to see Lynch appear in one of Johnson's big budget movies in the near future.

