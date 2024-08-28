Injured WWE Superstar shares update following recent stem cell therapy

A popular WWE Superstar has shared a social media update following their recent medical procedure. The name in question is The Viking Raiders' Ivar.

The 40-year-old has been absent from WWE television for nearly four months due to injury. His last in-ring appearance was Spring Breakin' 2024, where he lost an NXT North American Championship Match to Oba Femi. His tag-team partner has also not been featured on television since September 2023 due to a neck injury needing a C6/C7 neck fusion surgery.

Ivar is currently undergoing stem cell treatment in Mexico. After a recent session, The Viking Raider took to his Instagram account to share multiple photographs from his trip to Cancun.

"First batch of shots from Chichen itza on my quick wellness trip to Cancun at @rejuvstem @iowahawksfan06," he wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Ivar opens up about potentially breaking up with his tag team partner

Ivar and Erik signed with WWE in 2018 and debuted in NXT under the ring names Hanson and Rowe, and their tag team was named War Raiders. The duo was drafted to RAW the following year. They were introduced as Erik and Ivar, and their team's name was changed to The Viking Experience, only to be changed again to The Viking Raiders within a week.

In his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Ivar claimed that he and Erik would never betray each other. He further compared The Viking Raiders to The New Day, a faction yet to be broken. He pointed out that the two might compete in singles matches but would always remain a team.

"I don't know, we're a package deal. And just like the New Day's a package deal. I feel like we're a package deal [...] I don't know, I feel, in my heart, we're a team [and] when we're a team, we're in this together. We wouldn't be where we are today without each other, and I feel like, just like the New Day, we're not going to split up for anything. Maybe each of us has single stuff on the side, but we're a team forever," he said. [From 23:13 - 23:42]

Check out the interview in the video below:

Erik and Ivar have been absent from the ring due to injuries. It remains to be seen when the former RAW Tag Team Champions will return to WWE television.

