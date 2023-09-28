Injured WWE Superstar shows off new look ahead of RAW return

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a stacked affair, but it was notably missing one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green.

Green tweeted a few hours before the show to reveal that she had suffered an injury at the hands of Nia Jax that would keep her away from TV. Green went on to live-tweet the show, sharing some hilarious opinions throughout, and has remained active on social media.

Earlier today, Green shared an image on both Twitter and Instagram where she showed off her new look with the caption "She's back."

Green has become known for her light brown hair since her WWE return, but it appears that she has made the choice to change up her look somewhat because her hair is now much darker.

Chelsea Green is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Chelsea Green is currently holding the Women's Tag Team Championship after winning the title earlier this year alongside Sonya Deville. Her partner then suffered an ACL injury and has been sidelined for several months already, which led to WWE handing Green a new partner in the form of Scottish star Piper Niven.

Piper recently suffered an injury as well, which meant that she wasn't medically cleared to be part of RAW, and now Chelsea Green's elbow injury has forced her out of action, too.

It's unclear if Green will be able to return to action before Fastlane, but there is a rumor that the Women's Tag Team Championships are cursed, and if the last few weeks are anything to go by, it could be more than just a rumor. After all, these injuries have occurred in the wake of Green and Niven attempting to "cleanse" the tag titles of the supposed curse.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green's new look and potential return date? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below...

