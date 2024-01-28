Injured WWE Superstar spotted backstage with Andrade after his Royal Rumble return

Andrade, also known as Andrade El Idolo, made his WWE return at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Backstage at the show, he was seen alongside his real-life wife, Charlotte Flair.

Flair is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury. During a match against Asuka, The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She is expected to be out of in-ring action for approximately nine months.

Taking to her Instagram story, Charlotte posted a backstage photo alongside Andrade. Despite being sidelined due to injury, Flair made sure to support her husband upon his return to WWE.

Check out a screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story below:

Andrade recently left All Elite Wrestling after signing with the company back in 2021. During his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion, he worked closely with Jose the Assistant, Vickie Guerrero, and even Chavo Guerrero.

During the final stages of his AEW career, Andrade allied with former WWE Superstar Lana, now known as CJ Perry. At the 2023 Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Andrade lost to Miro, formerly known as Rusev, after Perry cost him the match and instead helped her husband secure the win.

What plans WWE has in store for Andrade now remains to be seen.

