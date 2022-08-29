Instagram removes Braun Strowman's (Adam Scherr) video for 'violence'

Instagram recently removed Braun Strowman's latest post for being violent and ended up putting it back up soon after.

Strowman (real-life Adam Scherr) has been quite active on his official Instagram handle since his release from WWE last year. The former Universal Champion keeps his fans updated on his whereabouts on a regular basis. He is a fitness enthusiast and occasionally shares his progress on his Instagram account.

Strowman recently shared a short video on Instagram in which he is posing with his ripped back facing the camera. As per Strowman, Instagram deemed the post as being violent. The social media site flagged the post, removed it, and put it back up soon after.

Check out Strowman's original post HERE.

Also, check out the screengrab of his Instagram story below:

Strowman's story about Instagram deleting and reinstating his post

Braun Strowman is looking in good shape in the video that he shared

As can be seen in Strowman's post linked above, the former WWE Superstar is looking absolutely shredded. It isn't exactly a secret that Strowman is a major fitness buff and regularly hits the gym to keep himself fit and healthy.

The Monster Among Men follows a strict workout and diet regime and has spoken up about the same in past interviews.

"The biggest thing on the road, whether it was being full time on the schedule with WWE or getting more busy with Control Your Narrative, is hotel gym workouts. Usually, there’s a treadmill, maybe a bench and dumbbells up to like 50 pounds. So I just do a full-body workout. Just blow it through. I grab like 25 or 30-pound dumbells, a set of 20 lateral raises, set of 20 front raise, set of 20 rear deits," he said. [H/T Sporf]

This isn't the first time that Instagram has removed Strowman's post. Last year, the social media platform removed a post in which he could be seen battling then-WWE star Keith Lee.

What do you make of Strowman's latest post on Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below.

