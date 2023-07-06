Instagram removes Mandy Rose's photo

Former WWE star Mandy Rose wasn't happy after Instagram deleted her 4th of July photo.

Rose has been doing quite well since being released by WWE last year. She regularly shares pictures on her official Twitter and Instagram handles and receives massive engagement on every post.

Mandy Rose posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram celebrating the 4th of July. While the photo remained intact on Twitter, Instagram ended up removing it. She later posted another photo on Instagram and reacted to the previous one being removed:

"Not too sure why my last post got deleted 🤔 butttt here I am just getting ready for swim week in Miami 💦 🙋🏻‍♀️👙🇺🇸," she wrote.

Mandy Rose on a potential WWE return

Rose was let go by WWE in late 2022. Soon after, her agent Malki Kawa revealed that she made $500,000 from her FanTime handle since being let go by WWE.

Mandy Rose recently appeared on The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show on I95 Rock. Here's what she had to say regarding a possible WWE return:

“I’m not going to say it’s in my past and I’ll never go back to it, but I will say right now, I’m really enjoying the time and doing a lot of other things. Eventually, I want to start a family one day and it’s a little hard in the wrestling world. You can still do it. I don’t know what the future brings. I don’t want to say I’ll never go back because it’s an amazing sport, I love it, and the last year and a half I really brought my character and put a lot of equity in my name, which I’m very grateful for,” Rose said. [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if Rose ever makes a return to WWE. She had an incredible run as the NXT Women's Champion, and her fans would love to see her make a return somewhere down the line.

