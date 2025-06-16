"Insufferable ingrates" - WWE champion Kofi Kingston sends highly emotional message ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently took to social media to send an out-of-character message ahead of Monday Night RAW. Kingston is the current World Tag Team Champion alongside Xavier Woods.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are two of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle in WWE's Tag Team division. At WrestleMania 41, they defeated The War Raiders to add another tag title to their arsenal. Their latest title defense came in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, where Kingtson and Woods emerged victorious against the American Made and The War Raiders on the May 26, 2025, edition of RAW.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand, Kingston took to Instagram to share an out-of-character message on Father's Day. The former WWE Champion wrote that it was his favorite Father's Day, highlighting all the surprises his wife and his kids had planned for him. Kingston also mentioned that he was extremely grateful for his family.

"This was my favorite Father’s Day ever. I came inside after doing some yard work to be wonderfully surprised by my incredible wife. She made the most delightful and delectable Father’s Day brunch, while the kids all handmade creative and colorful cards for me. I was showered by hugs, kisses, even serenaded with beautiful songs! It was so lovely, and I really felt very special. I’m so grateful. I love you so much @earthmamarising! What a special day. I can’t stop thinking about it…," he wrote.

The New Day star came back in his on-screen character for the second half of the message, seemingly taking shots at fans and their family members.

"…And now I’m on a plane headed to Greenbay for #wweraw where I will be surrounded by unthankful, undeserving, unappreciative 'cheese folk', the vast majority of which are ungrateful adults who act like juveniles alongside their grossly misguided, failure-destined offspring aka their punk a*s kids. The sacrifices we make for you insufferable ingrates is unparalleled. But such is the duality of life, I suppose... #happyfathersday #thankgodforthenewday," he added.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston took shots at fans after defending his WWE title

After defending the WWE World Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against The War Raiders and the American Made, Kofi Kingston took to X/Twitter to take shots at fans.

The New Day star wrote that he expected a lot of praise from fans after he and Xavier Woods defended their titles against two teams. Kingston then took jabs at fans, writing that they had "loser's mentality."

"Wow, after all the trash talk about us not defending our titles, I really thought I’d see a lot more praise of last nights victory over not one, but TWO teams! Oh well. Can’t appreciate greatness when you see it. The embodiment of a loser’s mentality... [finger pointing at the viewer emoji] #ThankGodForTheNewDay," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The New Day's WWE title reign going forward.

