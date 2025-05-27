Kofi Kingston blasts WWE Universe for backlash following RAW win

WWE fans are debating the inspiration behind The New Day's RAW attire this week, whether it's the late wrestler Giant Gonzalez or the Attack on Titan anime series. Despite the discussions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are as brash as ever following Monday's win, and now a cold shot has been fired at fans.

Mr. Steal Ya Girl and Mr. 24/7 are now 39 days into their reign as World Tag Team Champions. The New Day dethroned The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 and did not make their first title defense until this week's RAW in Tampa. The nine-minute Triple Threat saw Kingston and Woods retain over The Creed Brothers and The Raiders when Xavier rolled up Julius Creed with a handful of tights.

Kingston has shared a closer look at The New Day's unique attire from RAW, and it's believed this is a nod to Attack on Titan. The 43-year-old took to X today to lash out at fans over the lack of praise following Monday's successful title defense. Kofi proceeded to insult the WWE Universe as losers, but he did attach a few photos from last night's backstage photo shoot.

"Wow, after all the trash talk about us not defending our titles, I really thought I’d see a lot more praise of last nights victory over not one, but TWO teams! Oh well. Can’t appreciate greatness when you see it. The embodiment of a loser’s mentality... [finger pointing at the viewer emoji] #ThankGodForTheNewDay," Kofi Kingston wrote with the photos below.

The New Day continues to move forward in their run as full-fledged heels. Kingston and Woods booted the injured Big E from the faction back in December to ruin their 10th anniversary.

The New Day rumored for WWE RAW match

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for next week's WWE RAW with the go-home build for Money in the Bank. The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are among the Superstars advertised front-and-center.

A future World Tag Team Championship shot for The Creeds is expected after the champions worked with the brothers in Monday's Triple Threat with The Viking Raiders, only to turn on them and pin Julius Creed to retain. Chad Gable later expressed frustration over his American Made stablemates being bossed around by The New Day and ordered Ivy Nile to help them train.

The Creeds previously defeated The New Day during RAW on September 23, 2024. This was their only two-on-two match so far.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More