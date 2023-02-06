"Intense energy that felt very uncomfortable" – Ex-WWE star on his experience with Chris Benoit

Chris Masters recently disclosed details about how he felt after shaking hands with Chris Benoit in WWE.

In June 2007, Benoit killed his wife Nancy and son Daniel before committing suicide. Masters was a WWE Superstar at the time of the tragedy. The 40-year-old never faced the Canadian wrestler in a one-on-one match, but they interacted backstage.

On Monte & The Pharaoh's LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Masters said he felt a bad energy around Benoit behind the scenes:

"When I shook his hand, there was an intense energy to him that felt very uncomfortable to me, and I've now learned to trust this instinct wholeheartedly, especially at this age now more than ever. It's not something anybody has to say to you or do. Sometimes you can just feel a bad energy about somebody when they're in a room or whatever." [6:39 – 7:01]

Chris Benoit was one of the most prominent stars in WWE between 2000 and 2007. In 2004, he defeated Shawn Michaels and Triple H to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the WrestleMania 20 main event.

Chris Masters on Chris Benoit's wrestling legacy

Before joining WWE, Chris Benoit had already established himself as one of the world's most talented technical wrestlers. He made his name in various companies outside of WWE, including New Japan Pro Wrestling and WCW.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle On This Day in 2000, Chris Benoit captured the WCW Championship for the first time. On This Day in 2000, Chris Benoit captured the WCW Championship for the first time. https://t.co/dfICJuwsXm

Chris Masters elaborated on his initial impression of Benoit after their handshake. He also alluded to the former wrestler's in-ring career:

"There was an intensity to him when I shook his hand and looked into his eyes that just made me, I don't know, there were just questions," Masters continued. "Like woah, woah. I, like everybody else, I respect his work and all of that." [7:05 – 7:20]

Due to the circumstances surrounding Benoit's death, Masters added that there will always be an asterisk next to his name when people discuss his career.

