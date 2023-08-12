"Interactions like this are why I keep going"- Edge sends out a heartwarming message to his fan following SmackDown

WWE Superstar Edge recently sent out a heartwarming message to his fan following SmackDown.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rated-R Superstar challenged Sheamus to a match next week in Toronto. The Rated-R Superstar's surprise entrance excited the fans, and as The Celtic Warrior accepted the challenge, the crowd burst with a pop.

Taking to social media, a fan of the 49-year-old superstar sent out a message of "love" to the former. She mentioned how The Rated-R Superstar has helped the child, Jase have a proper social interaction.

She also thanked The Hall of Famer for making the child's birthday a memorable one.

Responding to the tweet, the superstar mentioned how meaningful the interaction was and also expressed his gratitude toward his fan.

"Jase did awesome, especially with a big, hairy Sasquatch all up in his face. Interactions like this are why I keep going. It’s far and away the best part of the gig. Very happy I could be a part of his birthday."

Grayson Waller revealed what Edge advised him ahead of their historic match

WWE star Grayson Waller revealed what Edge advised him ahead of their historic match on SmackDown.

While speaking in an interview on the Out of Character podcast, Waller mentioned that The Rated-R Superstar had advised him to enjoy the match.

Grayson further added how important of an advice that was for him. He also stated that how during the match, he just stopped to enjoy the moment and be present in the moment.

"I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Rated-R Superstar.

