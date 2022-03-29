Intercontinental Champion Ricochet gets pinned by popular RAW star in two minutes

Ricochet's Intercontinental Title run hasn't gotten off on the right foot. While he had his moment by dethroning Sami Zayn thanks to a small assist from Johnny Knoxville, the last few days haven't been good for The One and Only Intercontinental Champion. He was pinned once again by a popular (or unpopular) star on RAW this week.

This past week on SmackDown, Ricochet faced Angel in a championship contender's match and lost thanks to Humberto. When the champion challenged Humberto, he would lose via count-out thanks to an assist from Angel. This week, he appeared on RAW to face Austin Theory.

Ahead of his big Intercontinental title defense this Friday, Ricochet suffered another crushing defeat at the hands of Theory in two minutes. It was his third consecutive loss since Friday, and it will be interesting to see how it will impact him heading into this week's SmackDown.

However, this will affect his momentum heading into the biggest night of the year, which he will seemingly be missing.

Ricochet is unlikely to compete at WrestleMania 38

The One and Only Intercontinental Champion may not even be at The Show of Shows - not in a competitive role, anyway. One night before on WrestleMania SmackDown, he is set to defend his title in a triple threat match against both members of Los Lotharios, Humberto and Angel.

Once again, the Intercontinental Championship will not be defended at a premium live event. The last time it was defended at a big show was WrestleMania 37 when Apollo Crews defeated Big E to win the title. Since then, it hasn't gotten a showcase match at a premium live event.

Is the champion destined to have an underwhelming Intercontinental Championship reign? Or will he be the one to finally elevate it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das