Intercontinental Champion shares his honest opinion about John Cena 

John Cena made his return to TV on Smackdown while Gunther has continued his record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign on RAW. The two stars being on different shows during Cena's return has meant that they've not crossed paths yet. However, that hasn't stopped The Ring General from sharing his opinion about the 16-time world champion.

After beating Chad Gable on RAW and ensuring his Intercontinental Championship reign will be the longest of all time, he defended the title against Shanky in India. The leader of Imperium got a win despite a strong showing from the pumped-up challenger.

Speaking on the "Namaste India" special during his visit to the country, Gunther was asked by the broadcasters, Sony Sports Network, about his opinion on John Cena. The heel champion surprisingly had a lot of nice things to say. He called the 46-year-old a legend and put over his legendary career.

"He's a legend, he's had a career not many people have had" - said Gunther on the Namaste India Special

Next challenger for Gunther revealed

The contract signing takes place next week

After almost overcoming the dominant champion in a couple of classic matches, many expected Gable to challenge for the title again. However, a different former NXT Tag Team Champion has emerged as the next challenger instead. Tomasso Ciampa is expected to challenge for the title at Fastlane.

The former DIY member sent a statement to the champion by beating Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. The contract signing for the title match is scheduled to take place on RAW next Monday, as announced by WWE. With Gunther already cementing his legacy as the longest reigning champion, it will be interesting to see when WWE makes a change.

