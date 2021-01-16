Big E to defend Intercontinental Championship in one of two big bouts announced for next week's SmackDown

After using some shady tactics to get a win over former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews is getting another shot at Big E on next week's SmackDown. Also announced was Bayley's Obstacle Course Challenge for Bianca Belair.

WWE announced both matches for next week's show after happenings on tonight's episode. Bayley introduced the WWE Universe to the Ding Dong! Hello! Show with her guest, Bianca Belair. Things went on casually until Bayley challenged the EST to a special outing for next week. It continues the ongoing feud between two of the top women of the Blue brand.

The Intercontinental Championship rematch was also shaped after several segments from tonight's show. Apollo Crews was seen during a backstage segment seeking advice from Roman Reigns. It also continued a confrontation between Crews and Paul Heyman on last week's Talking Smack. After beating Zayn, Crews confronted Big E.

Bayley and Bianca Belair continue their feud on SmackDown

Ever since the 2020 WWE Draft concluded, Belair and the former SmackDown Women's Champion have been circling each other. They have traded wins in matches and even opposed each other in a tag team contest.

Since Sasha Banks is busy with Carmella atop the women's division of the Blue brand, the next two women in the pecking order have been biding their time. While they've been biding their time, it at least appears that there is some unspoken respect between Bayley and Belair. Bayley said that she's "had her eye on Belair" for a while and she did not outright attack the EST during her talk show segment.

A feud with a former SmackDown Women's Champ is the perfect set up for Belair if she is heading towards a title match in the near future. Bayley is getting the best out of the EST and this feud will prove if Belair is moving up the card. We'll find out next week in the Obstacle Course Challenge!