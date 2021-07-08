Interesting change made to Paul Heyman's Facebook page

Paul Heyman's official Facebook page has set up an interesting new profile picture.

Paul Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns back in 2020 mere days after The Tribal Chief turned heel at SummerSlam. Fans who have kept up with Reigns' career so far are well aware that Brock Lesnar was once his biggest rival. In fact, the enemies headlined WrestleMania on two separate occasions.

Paul Heyman was on Brock Lesnar's side at the time. Things have taken a drastic turn over the past year or so, as Heyman is currently the Special Counsel to Reigns on SmackDown. Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36. Many fans are hoping that The Beast Incarnate will return sometime in the near future and resume his rivalry with the repackaged Reigns.

Paul Heyman's official Facebook page "Heyman Hustle" changed its profile picture earlier today, and the new photo is generating a lot of buzz among fans in the comment section. The photo shows Lesnar standing tall over a fallen Reigns, with Paul Heyman looking at Lesnar with a cunning smile on his face. Check out the photo below:

Based on his past, Paul Heyman is certainly not a manager one should trust in WWE

If one looks at Paul Heyman's past exploits in WWE, it's as clear as day that he isn't a trustworthy person. Heyman betrayed Brock Lesnar himself at Survivor Series 2002 and helped Big Show defeat him for the WWE title. Years later, in 2013, Heyman turned on his client, CM Punk at the Money In The Bank event.

Lesnar then targeted Punk and defeated him at SummerSlam 2013 thanks to some crucial interference from Heyman.

Paul Heyman is in Roman Reigns' corner at the moment, but there's no telling what he plans to do if Brock Lesnar returns to the ring in the near future. It's certainly strange that the new profile picture on his official Facebook page features a battered Reigns being dominated by an unforgiving Lesnar.

What do you think? Do you believe Paul Heyman is up to something sinister once again? What would happen if Brock Lesnar showed up on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

