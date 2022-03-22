Interesting change made after WWE RAW went off the air

The WWE RAW arena design was changed to that of SmackDown after tonight's episode of RAW went off the air.

WWE RAW emanated from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois and had quite a stacked lineup. The night ended with Seth Rollins throwing a fit at ringside following his big loss to AJ Styles. Rollins would have gotten the opportunity to face Edge at WrestleMania had he defeated Styles tonight.

Fans in attendance saw the rare visual after WWE RAW was over. The set design was completely changed to make it look like a SmackDown episode, and fans were treated to a tag team match. The bout pitted The Usos against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

You can check out a couple of tweets highlighting the change, below. If you look at the bottom-right part of the second picture, you'll notice the RAW graphic on one side of the ring. It seems like the picture was taken while the production team was changing the graphics.

Next week's WWE RAW will feature an even bigger SmackDown Superstar

As announced by WWE on Twitter earlier tonight, Roman Reigns will be on RAW next week. Interestingly, Brock Lesnar will be in the same building that night. The two arch-rivals will possibly have a final face-off before their eventual collision at WrestleMania 38.

One of these two men will leave WrestleMania 38 with both the WWE and Universal Titles on his shoulders.

WrestleMania 38 is mere days away and the card for the event is steadily taking shape. In addition to Reigns vs. Lesnar, the two-night extravaganza features a bunch of must-see battles.

The Usos are set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs on Night 1 of the mega event. It seems like tonight's dark match was an opportunity for the two teams to get familiar with each other before their big showdown on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Are you excited for WrestleMania 38? Which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments!

