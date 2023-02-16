Interesting favorite emerges ahead of championship match at Elimination Chamber 

A championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber might not end the way you thought it would.

Only two titles are on the line this Saturday night, and current odds favor no titles changing hands this weekend.

While that's not a surprise when it comes to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, many fans expect Austin Theory's run as United States Champion to end this Saturday. But if the recent betting odds are any indication, that's not going to happen either.

The following are the current betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c): -2000

Sami Zayn: +700

WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Austin Theory: (c) -300

Seth "Freakin" Rollins: +275

Bronson Reed: +600

Montez Ford: +800

Damian Priest: +1200

Johnny Gargano: +1600

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka: -1250

Raquel Rodriguez: +400

Liv Morgan: +900

Nikki Cross: +1400

Carmella: +2000

Natalya: +2500

Grudge Match

Brock Lesnar: -200

Bobby Lashley: +140

Mixed Tag Team Match

Edge & Beth Phoenix: -400

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley: +250

Does an Austin Theory win at Elimination Chamber mean John Cena is on the horizon for him at WrestleMania?

With Austin Theory favored to win this weekend, what does that mean for him come WrestleMania 39?

In recent months, it has been teased that Theory will face former 16-time WWE Champion John Cena at the company's biggest show of the year. That now seems more likely than ever.

John Cena has enjoyed five reigns as WWE United States Champion, and it would certainly be a moment to see him win it for a sixth time this April at WrestleMania.

Is this the direction WWE is planning to take for WrestleMania? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of these latest betting odds? How do you feel about Austin Theory being favored to retain this Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

