Interesting note on WWE spoiling major championship plans - Reports

During the broadcast of this week's Monday Night RAW, WWE accidentally spoiled the outcome of the upcoming AAA Mega Championship match. Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio) is set to defend his title against El Hijo del Vikingo on May 31. According to recent reports, the RAW broadcast with spoilers was geoblocked from Mexico.

WWE announced its acquisition of Mexican Wrestling promotion AAA during WrestleMania weekend. It was also announced that the Stamford-based promotion will host a cross-promotional event between its NXT brand and AAA called Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025. Four matches have been officially announced for the show so far.

Chad Gable is set to face El Hijo del Vikingo at the show. However, during the RAW broadcast, the match graphic for the said contest was shown, claiming that it's going to be for the AAA Mega Championship. The graphic spoiled Vikingo's win over Del Rio on May 31.

According to Fightful, WWE actually geoblocked the RAW broadcast with the botched match graphic in Mexico. This means that the AAA Mega Championship match wasn't effectively spoiled by the company.

Fans are very excited for this upcoming match. It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable can beat Vikingo and become the new AAA Mega Champion.

Ethan Page set to defend his title at WWE Worlds Collide

Ethan Page shocked the world by defeating Ricky Saints at NXT Battleground. All Ego faced off against the Revolution in a hard-hitting match, which ended with Ethan Page being crowned as the new NXT North American Champion. He's now set to defend his title in a Fatal 4-way match at Worlds Collide.

On this week's episode of NXT, Ethan was celebrating his title win when Je'von Evans came out to reveal that Page will defend his title at Worlds Collide. He will defend it against Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix on the show.

It will be interesting to see if Page can walk out of Kia Forum with his NXT North American Championship after the show.

