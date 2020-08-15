Interesting stipulation added to Dominik vs Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 

Dominik Mysterio will make his WWE in-ring debut in just over a week's time at SummerSlam when he goes one-on-one with Seth Rollins. Rollins is the man who has already taken his father Rey Mysterio out of action when he was able to extract his eye from his socket at Extreme Rules.

Dominik is out for revenge but after officially signing his WWE contract last week on RAW, the 24-year-old was the subject of a brutal assault at the hands of The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple Murphy.

The assault was hard to watch as the two men exacted revenge for weeks of kendo stick attacks by assaulting the newcomer with 30 strikes leaving him battered and bruised.

Dominik Mysterio to face Seth Rollins in a Street Fight

Mysterio's debut was already tough enough since he's going up against one of the best athletes in WWE, but the stakes just got higher since the match will now be a Street Fight. This means that anyone can involve themselves in the match on behalf of either match and it also means that kendo sticks will be legal so Dominik can get some revenge of his own.

Dominik's father is expected to be part of this week's episode of RAW, so it will be interesting to see what the final build to this hotly anticipated matchup entails.